Andrea Llosa She surprised her followers by introducing her new boyfriend on social networks. The host of 'Never Again' decided to open her heart to the public and shared several photos with her current partner, identified only as Pablo. Given this announcement, Magaly Medina had harsh words against her partner from the same channel, since Andrea now only cares about traveling, which is why she has left her program.

What did Magaly Medina say about Andrea Llosa?

Magaly Medina took advantage of the latest edition of his program, broadcast this Friday, March 15, to criticize Andrea Llosa. The 'Urraca' attacked her colleague for not prioritizing her television space and preferring to be with her new boyfriend outside the country.

“She is one of the travelers who accumulates miles on her different cards and spends her time traveling. They say that I am the privileged one on this channel, but she is. But worry about your program, I would like them to give me eight days away from the country. That's why you have a low rating”, were the words of Magaly Medina.

After that, a report was issued showing Andrea's migratory movement. The journalist traveled to the United States up to ten times in 2023. And now, she is also in that country with her new partner, who has lived there since June 2022.

What does Andrea Llosa's boyfriend do?

Andrea Llosa He decided to show his new love publicly. This act marks a new beginning in her personal life after previously announcing the end of her 15-year marriage to businessman Luis Ávalos. Given this revelation, the program 'Magaly TV, la firma' did an investigation and discovered what the important work of Andrea's current partner is.

In that sense, it was learned that Llosa's boyfriend, named Pablo, is the director-manager of a consulting company. In addition, he worked in two companies and even in a brewery.

What did Andrea Llosa say about her new partner?

Andrea Llosa She shared a romantic post to introduce her boyfriend and her followers did not hesitate to congratulate her. Days later, the journalist thanked her for her expressions of affection.

“I didn't imagine that the impact on the networks would be so much. I didn't expect it. I just felt that it was important to share it. I feel very grateful for the good comments from people, they have been very nice to me. We are both very happy, but not “I don't want to give any more statements on the subject. Thank you all for your good wishes,” were the words of Andrea Llosa for the newspaper El Popular.

Why did Andrea Llosa divorce Luis Ávalos?

Andrea Llosa announced her divorce with Luis Ávalos in 2021, after 15 years of marriage. Although the specific reasons for her separation were not publicly detailed, Llosa mentioned, on television, that it was a joint decision, suggesting that they both considered it to be the best path forward after long reflection.

