Yecla once again hosted the Murcia Region Running Challenge popular race circuit this Saturday, as part of the XIII Popular 10K City of Yecla Memorial Pedro Muñoz ‘El Calero’ Race. The absolute tests began at 5:30 p.m., also in the short distance of 5,500 meters, with start and finish in the vicinity of Parque de la Constitución. All this, under the organization of the Yeclanon Athletics Sports Association in collaboration with the Athletics Federation of the Region of Murcia and the Department of Sports of the Yecla City Council.

In the 10-kilometre test, the men’s victory went to Mario Monreal, an athlete from AC Vinos DOP Jumilla Mario Monreal, first under-23 with a time of 31:52. He was ahead of Jaime Moral, from CA Nogalte – Hogar Puerto Lumbreras, first senior, who arrived with 32:53. The third and second senior by José González, from CA Puerto Torrevieja, with 33:44.

In the female category, the fastest was Beatriz Román, the CA Fondistas Yecla athlete, taking the Master 35 victory in 38:37. She was followed by Esther Requena, from CA Antonio Amorós, first senior with a time of 42:01. The podium was completed by María Luisa Ortín, from CA Fondistas Yecla and second senior (44:29).

Regarding the distance of 5.5 kilometers, the victory went to Héctor Pujante, from the CT Arabí Yecla (18:50), followed by the CA athlete Elda José González (18:55) and Jesús Joaquín Barba, from the AD Abarán Athletics (20:13). In the women’s category, Ana María Soler (26:12) won, ahead of Rosa María Lorca, from Rajaos Runners Alcantarilla (28:58) and Lucía Muñoz, from CT Arabí Yecla (29:32).