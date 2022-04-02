MLB The Show 22 returns to show itself in version Nintendo Switch with a new one gameplay videoreported above and published by NintendoGalaxy, which shows some visible improvements on this version of the game, although there is still some uncertainty in terms of performance.

The game arrives for the first time on the Nintendo console and aims for 30 FPS on this, however the first tests were not particularly positive. There is still some inconsistency in terms of frame-rates, but the general situation seems to have improved watching the new video released in these hours.

MLB The Show 22 is the new chapter of the official licensed MLB baseball simulation, developed one more vote by Sony San Diegowhich since last year has begun to distribute its game on other platforms, after being a PlayStation exclusive for years.

So, just yesterday we saw that MLB The Show 22 is available on Xbox Game Pass in advance for buyers of the special bundle, but will also be distributed at launch directly within the subscription catalog and will also arrive on Nintendo Switch later.

Here we see a game session recorded live, which allows you to appreciate the work done by the developers on Nintendo’s hybrid platform, waiting to be able to try it for yourself.