Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, received senior officials, dignitaries and dignitaries of the country who flocked to Al Zaher Palace yesterday to congratulate on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

Their Highnesses accepted congratulations on this occasion from Saif Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hamid Muhammad Al Qatami, Hamid bin Nasser Al Owais and Saeed bin Muhammad Al Raqbani, who came to greet their Highness and congratulate them on the blessed month of Ramadan.

Ruler of Umm Al Quwain receiving well-wishers

The well-wishers expressed their sincere feelings on this occasion, praying to the Almighty to return them to their Highnesses with good health and happiness, to the people of the Emirates with continued progress and advancement, and to the Arab and Islamic nations in Yemen, goodness and blessings.

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness for Financial Affairs and Head of the Economic Department, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Head of the Ruler’s Court, and Major General Sheikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

The future ruler of Umm Al Quwain, well-wishers

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, also received, at His Highness’s Palace yesterday, a group of well-wishers on the blessed month of Ramadan. His Highness accepted the congratulations and blessings of the sheikhs, citizens, tribesmen, businessmen, merchants and directors of local and federal departments, who prayed to the Almighty to grant His Highness health and wellness, and the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations for good, Yemen and blessings.

His Highness also accepted congratulations and blessings on this occasion from Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the State and members of the Public Prosecution.. They prayed to the Almighty to grant His Highness good health and wellness, and the people of the Emirates with progress, progress and prosperity.

Ammar Al Nuaimi during the reception

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla Prize for the Holy Quran and Islamic Culture, Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain. Department of Finance, Nasser Saeed Al-Talay, Director of the Amiri Diwan in Umm Al Quwain, Rashid Muhammad Ahmed, Director of Protocols at the Amiri Diwan in Umm Al Quwain, Saif Humaid Salem, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and a number of officials.