Simone Inzaghi and his 46 years. La Gazzetta had launched a poll. what would be the best gift for the Inter coach? The return of Lukaku, replaying the last 20 ‘of the derby, a goalkeeper, a deputy Brozovic or finally Dzeko and Vidal with 5 years less. The people of the Internet have ruled: the perfect gift would be to allow him to replay the final 20 minutes of the return derby with Milan …

“change” the derby

To Simone, as to all the Nerazzurri people, it is not yet down to the fact that that game was lost. Perisic’s goal and the progress of the match had deluded the Inter fans. Victory at one point seemed certain. Then, between 75 ‘and 78’, came the turnaround signed by Giroud. For 39.3% of the athletes who participated in our survey, replaying that final would be the best gift for Inzaghi, perhaps because they are convinced that it would be difficult for Milan to finish 2-1 again. And with those three points today Inter could look to the season finale with greater optimism. For 32% of supporters, however, Simone would be happier with the return of Romelu Lukaku. The “heavy” striker who at one point in the season objectively failed to deliver the coup de grace to the championship.