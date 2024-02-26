Today, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed the harvest ceremony of the second season of the wheat farm in the Maliha region, and His Highness inaugurated the administrative building for the farm. Before the start of the ceremony, His Highness toured the accompanying events area, seeing models of Sharjah soil, the grains that were used, the method of grinding the crop using a “mill” and modern equipment, in addition to methods for preparing different types of dough and preparing baked goods. Food products prepared from the “Farm Farm” were also displayed. Wheat,” and His Highness learned about the traditional and modern equipment and mechanisms used in the process of planting and harvesting the crop, which comes within the initiative to support productive farms, which aims to provide safe and sustainable solutions that support farm owners to contribute to enhancing food security.

His Highness then rang the bell, marking the start of the harvesting process on the wheat farm. His Highness followed the wheat harvesting process, which was conducted using the latest modern mechanisms and equipment that carry out the harvesting process through three mechanisms. The first separates the grain from the straw, the second collects the straw, and the last compresses the wheat straw and turns it. To the bales, His Highness received a sample of the first wheat grains that were harvested in the second season. Then His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah moved to the administrative building of the farm, unveiling his commemorative plaque, marking the official opening. His Highness toured the building, which is located on an area of ​​1,670 square metres, and briefed His Highness on its facilities, which include administrative offices and the first biotechnology laboratory of its kind in the UAE. . His Highness listened to a detailed explanation of the laboratory’s work, and the new devices and equipment it contains that contribute to conducting physiological measurements and partial genetic analyzes of wheat. His Highness also viewed the farm’s control and monitoring room. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah visited the experimental farm containing 550 strains of soft, non-genetically modified wheat, and His Highness learned about the research efforts being conducted to study and follow up on the various types of wheat that are suitable for the local environment, in addition to the wheat hybridization program to improve the strains to reach the “Sharjah 1” variety. .

His Highness witnessed the ceremony that was held in the administrative building. His Highness and the attendees watched a documentary film that told of the development of the farm, the merging of the second and third phases into one phase, and the farm’s axes doubled to 37 axes with a total cultivated area of ​​1,428 hectares. The ceremony included a singing performance entitled “Thank you, Baba Sultan,” presented by a group. Of the children, they thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his great guidance and efforts in supporting the food security project. At the conclusion of the ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah honored the government agencies, companies and sponsors whose support and cooperation had a great impact on the success of the second agricultural season of the wheat farm in Mleiha. His Highness presented them with commemorative shields and took group photos with them.

The step to harvest the second phase comes as a translation of the development plans and promising strategies adopted by the Sharjah Government, and their embodiment on the ground by establishing agricultural and animal projects, creating and managing pastures, developing their production capabilities, conducting research, developing plans, and applying modern technologies in these fields, in a way that contributes to enhancing food security. In addition to adapting to climate change and encouraging the private sector to invest in agricultural and livestock projects, in a way that enhances the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which aims to increase the rate of self-sufficiency in Sharjah in particular and the Emirates in general. The wheat farm adopts the latest technical tools and means with the aim of achieving optimal management of the irrigation process, and achieving savings equivalent to 30% by managing the irrigation process in a scientific manner through an application that allows control of pumps and irrigation devices remotely, which saves time and effort, and also enhances the process of monitoring the performance of the devices. Irrigation, pumps, and fault detection. Ground sensors were installed under the soil at a depth of 60 cm, to provide daily readings and verify the efficiency of the irrigation process at different depths, in addition to satellites that provide daily reports on farm axes, irrigation operations, plant health, and meteorological forecasts in terms of Rainfall, wind speed and direction, air humidity, the amount of actual rainfall, and expected water loss rates for plants. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied during the ceremony by Sheikh Khalid bin Essam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, His Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Emirate of Sharjah. And a number of senior officials, heads and directors of local government departments and bodies.