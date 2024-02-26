You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Linda Caicedo playing with Real Madrid.
The player will be at the gala along with Messi, Djokovic, Bellingham, among others.
At his young age, Linda Caicedo She is one of the best soccer players in the world and she shows it when she wears the shirt of the Colombian women's team and Real Madrid. The woman from Cali is once again in the news in the world after being nominated for an important award at the Laureus Awards.
This Monday the athletes nominated for the different categories of the 25th edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards. The Real Casa de Correos in Madrid revealed Linda Caicedo among those selected, the only Colombian among all those listed.
Beautiful was nominated for world breakout of the year award and will compete with great sports stars such as Real Madrid figure Jude Bellingham, tennis player Coco Gauff, swimmer Qin Haiyang, athlete Josh Kerr and soccer player Salma Paralluelo.
In the category for best male athlete of the year are the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic the swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, the Dutch driver Max Verstappen, the Argentine soccer player Leo Messi, striker Erling Haaland and American athlete Noah Lyles.
While in the female branch the Spanish player Aitana Bonmati, Aitana Bonmatí, the athletes Shericka Jackson and Sha' Carri Richardson, Mikaela Shiffrin, the North American skier Michaela Shiffrin and Iga Swiatek are part of the shortlist.
On April 22, the champions of each category will be announced at a gala that will take place in Madrid, where the Colombian Linda Caicedo will be waiting for the results.
SPORTS
