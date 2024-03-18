His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday evening, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, received congratulations. On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, at Badi Al-Amer Palace.

His Highness received congratulations and blessings on this dear Islamic occasion from Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Fahd Saeed Al Menhali, Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen to the country, senior officials, businessmen, notables of the country, tribesmen, citizens, and members of foreign communities in the country.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations and congratulations to His Highness on the occasion of this great religious occasion in the hearts of all Muslims, calling on God Almighty to return this occasion to His Highness with good health and continued well-being, to the United Arab Emirates with progress, glory and exaltation, and to the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and blessings.

The reception was attended, in addition to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, by: Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Sheikh Saud bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Advisor in the Office of His Highness the Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of the Central Finance Department, and Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi. , Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Government Relations Department, and Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Charitable Society.

The reception was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Oil Council, Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Sharjah, and His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention. The community, Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Head of the Emiri Diwan, heads and directors of local departments and institutions in Sharjah, and the masses of citizens.