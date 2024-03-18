Before starting, the idea was:

– Do not buy “shampoo” from a barber, nor “creams” from a pharmacy. The barber will sell you something. This is a “French shampoo,” this is a “Tilian conditioner,” and this is a Swiss “serum.” There is nothing in it, and your hair is at its best, and you lose. In those hairs, there are those racks of five hundred or more, just like when you are with your intentions, and you ask the pharmacy for a moisturizing face cream, and at the same time about crushing, suddenly it appears to you that she is not a pharmacist, nor did she have intentions to study medicine, she is more like a saleswoman in perfume and beauty stores. If you want to destroy or dismantle it, you will receive a map, but it does not contain the moisturizer you came for!

They told the time and said:

– Do not serve someone who has previously served, and do not command someone who has previously ordered.

Young people believe many things that are wrong, and old age makes you question many things that are right.

– God has bestowed blessings on His servants according to His ability, and He has given them gratitude according to their ability.

Wonders and marvels:

London is the second capital of England, and the first capital is Winchester. London officially became the capital in the year 100 AD, while Paris has been the capital of France for two thousand years. The City Island, or “Ile de la Cité,” or “Ile de France,” is the ancient center of the city. Paris, which was called “Lutetia” by the Romans, and the Arabs called it “Breish”. The source of the name Paris comes from the Celtic word for the people of the Gauls, the indigenous inhabitants of France, pariso, which means craftsmen or working people.

Knowledge treasury:

– The band, from three people and above, the sect from four and above, the horde from five to ten, the gang from ten to forty, the group from ten to ninety, the few from three to nine, the regiment, the passing group, and there are uncountable nouns such as the swarm. And the constellation and the group, and the degrees of sleep; Drowsiness, desire to sleep, drowsiness, heaviness in the head, dizziness, mixed with drowsiness in the eyes, dizziness, between sleep and wakefulness, narcolepsy, sleeping while hearing other people's voices, dozing off, light sleep, arousal, little sleep, slumber, long sleep.

Our symbol is our identity:

– Burning, which is eloquent, from the meat burning on the fire, that is, frying it. So-and-so burned, tormenting him and causing him pain. In the colloquial language, we say, “What’s wrong with you sitting there dancing?”, meaning it is writhing and unstable, and we say: “My stomach is burning,” meaning, it hurts, and heartburn is a type of The pain and the burn, a black blemish dotted with white like a tick. Al-Mutawa hit the boy until he was dancing, and one of the children’s songs in the past is “Oh burn of the plant, where do you take a nap, where do you sleep?” Harqus is one of the ancient names or titles among us.

Things about us and from us:

Among popular beliefs, when a child completed his week, they would cut his head with a razor, take his hair, and bury him under a palm tree, naming it after him. When his baby teeth began to fall out, the child would take the extracted molar, look into the sun, and drop his tooth, repeating: We gave you the molar of a deer. We were given a real tooth. In the past, the child used to wear a silver drum around his neck that contained verses and spells about the evil eye, the jinn, and harm. When he grew up and grew up, the drum was tied around the ulna. During childhood, the boy’s hair was shaved and they kept a long mane of hair that they called “al’ul.”

Publication history:

He accepts welcome and is considerate of loyalty, and you are considerate of him

And the auctioneer breaks up with Asawi, mixing it with Ben and Haila

It clears your mind and my listening in the miles of the Sheila

**

– He is fond of and repeats his chant in Hawa Bou Yadel Falla

Samar's eyebrows are submissive, and Al-Wahiz is an example of him

And if he walks on the ground with a tada, his feet will make him loose

He likened the color of the full moon to its neutrality, like the moon that casts its shadow

Reem was afraid of his straying, and Yavel fled from his place

He is tired and lost. Oh, I regret how I betrayed him

How can I catch him when he lies asleep? How can I ignore him?

I wish there was a rolling pin for him, and he would catch him and take away his soul and paralyze him

