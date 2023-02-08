His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected this morning the new buildings project for Kalba University.
His Highness was briefed on the construction work in the new buildings and facilities of the university, and the most prominent updates that took place, listening to a detailed explanation about the progress of work, the extent of progress, and the most important services that the university will provide to its students, faculty and administrative staff.
His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler in Kalba, Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Head of the Public Works Department, Suleiman bin Sarhan Al Zaabi, Head of the Municipalities Affairs Department, and Dr. Ali Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of the University of Sharjah, Kalba Branch. And a number of officials and project engineers.
