Turkey and Syria earthquake | A newborn baby girl was rescued from the ruins of her home in Syria

The family’s home in northwestern Syria was destroyed in the earthquake. For example, the child’s mother did not survive.

A newborn the baby girl is said to have been rescued from the ruins of her home that collapsed in an earthquake in Syria. The events in Jindires, located in northwestern Syria, are covered by, among others, the news agency AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

According to the BBC, a relative of the family said that the baby’s mother did not survive, as did the baby’s father, four siblings and aunt.

The baby was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors have confirmed that the child’s condition is stable.

The family the home was one of about 50 buildings destroyed in Jindires. Jindires is an opposition-held town in Idlib province near the Turkish border.

The uncle of the newborn girl Khalil al-Suwadi told news agency AFP on Tuesday that relatives had rushed to the scene as soon as they heard about the damage to the family’s house.

“We heard the baby’s voice in the middle of the rubble, and based on that we found him. My brother took him to the hospital,” al-Suwadi said.

The hospital’s pediatrician Hani Maarouf according to the baby was in poor condition when he was brought to the ward. The baby was bruised and also suffered from hypothermia. However, the baby’s condition improved after he received treatment.

Wednesday morning During Finland’s time, the number of earthquake deaths in Turkey and Syria had risen to over 9,500. It is believed that the number of victims will still increase.

Among others, the so-called white helmets, who are already known for their aid activities related to the civil war, participate in the rescue work after the earthquakes in Syria.

“Time is running out. Hundreds are still trapped under the rubble. Every second can mean saving a human life”, White Helmets tweeted on Tuesday.

The organization also asked other humanitarian organizations and international actors to offer their material support to the victims of the disaster.

UN has promised to use “all possible means” to get help to people living in northwestern Syria. The delivery of aid to the region had to be temporarily suspended due to damaged roads and other infrastructure problems.

The UN has also urged state governments not to politicize the situation. Even before the earthquake, 4.1 million inhabitants of northwestern Syria had to rely on humanitarian aid to survive.

