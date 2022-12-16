His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, sent a cable of congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, on the occasion of the Kingdom’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar cables of congratulations to

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain.