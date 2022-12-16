After nine months of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and thousands of fatalities, certain Russian leaders are still amused by the plight of Ukrainian families. The last example is the one carried out by the Russian deputy of the Duma Oleg Nilov, who in an event in which he had to read Christmas letters, mocked the wishes of a Ukrainian child.

In a video broadcast on social networks, Nilov is observed taking one of the letters from the Christmas tree. He reads it out loud and says that it is from a boy named Vova. “A boy from kyiv, he dreams of a rocket… Don’t worry Vova, you will have rockets, just wait,” he said with a slight smile.

The colleagues of the Russian deputy, who were behind him, were perplexed when they heard him. One of them also found the comment funny and laughed, although the most striking reaction was that of the younger man who accompanied him, who immediately raised his hands to his head, aware of the seriousness of what he had heard. Nilov, seeing the reaction his comment had aroused, hastened to say that it was “a joke.”

The number of fatalities among children has not been able to be counted exactly, but according to Unicef ​​data only until August, at least 1,000 Ukrainian minors had already died in attacks by the invading troops.