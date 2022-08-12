His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the Emirati youth possess the constructive skills and energies capable of creating the promising future of the UAE. It is worthy of the support and empowerment provided by the UAE, which continues to develop ambitious plans and strategies that enhance the role and position of youth in achieving the country’s sustainable development goals, and maintaining its leading position among countries.

His Highness said: “Young people of the Emirates, you are our real wealth, and our hope is to create our bright future. You have determination and ambition, and from you we derive strength and vigor… We are proud of your successes and your contribution to building a promising future for Ras Al Khaimah and the United Arab Emirates.” This came during the reception of His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, at his palace in Saqr bin Muhammad today, His Excellency Saeed Al Nazari, Director General of the Federal Youth Authority, accompanied by Mohammed Hussein Al Balushi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Youth Council and members of the Council.. who came to greet His Highness on the occasion of the International Youth Day .

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the latest work in the Federal Youth Authority, and the plans and programs that the Ras Al Khaimah Youth Council is working on. His Highness praised their efforts in supporting youth work, stressing the importance of the role of young people in the comprehensive development process in the country and their pivotal role in shaping the bright future of the Emirates.