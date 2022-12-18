His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, sent a cable of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of His Highness Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Saud His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent a similar cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
#ruler #Fujairah #offers #condolences #Custodian #Holy #Mosques #death #Prince #Fahd
Leave a Reply