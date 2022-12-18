San Luis Potosi, San Luis Potosi. – A three year old boy died after a armed attack that took place in San Luis Potosi the last thursdayHowever the minor lasted until the night of this SaturdayDecember 17, hospitalized unable to survive.

According to the information, in an event that occurred in the Cactus colony of the municipality of Soledad de Graciano Sánchez, belonging to the Metropolitan Zone of San Luis Potosí, capital, where civilians attacked a 33-year-old adult and a three-year-old child.

The San Luis Potosí State Attorney General’s Office (FGESLP), on December 15, registered an attack by firearm by armed civilians, against the minor and the adult personThey were taken to a hospital for medical attention.

It was mentioned that the attack occurred when people intercepted its victims while they were traveling in a Sentra vehicle on San Rafael streetwhere they were attacked with various shots.

So far, the San Luis Potosi authorities have not disclosed the identity of the two victims, nor the motive for the aggressionso it will be in the near future when more details are released.

This year at least two minors became collateral victims of violence, after that at the beginning of this year a minor was murdered in the Huasteca areawhile last November another minor was found lifeless inside a car in the background from a ravine with two other adults.

The violence in San Luis Potosí due to the situation of organized crime keeps the population in constant fear, having as victims to women young people and minors within their victims.

Despite the fact that this Saturday the reinforcement of security was reported with the arrival of 300 troops from the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), the population still does not feel safe, as acts of violence continue to be recorded.