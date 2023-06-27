His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, in which he expressed the highest verses of congratulations and blessings on this dear occasion. The hearts of Muslims, praying to God Almighty, to restore this occasion to His Highness with good health and wellness, and to the Arab and Islamic nations in Yemen, goodness and blessings.

His Highness, the Ruler of Fujairah, also sent similar cables of congratulation to each of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister. The Presidential Court, and his brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates.

His Highness, the Ruler of Fujairah, also sent congratulatory cables, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, to the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the presidents and kings of Arab and Islamic countries, wishing God Almighty to return this blessed occasion to them with good health and happiness, and for their peoples with more progress and prosperity. And upon the Arab and Islamic nations with glory and honor.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent similar congratulatory cables to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. May God bless him, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, the leaders of the Cooperation Council states and the presidents and kings of the Arab and Islamic countries.