06/27/2023 – 01:06 pm

Gasoline was the item with the greatest negative influence on June inflation, with a drop of 3.40% and a contribution of -0.17 percentage points to the 0.04% rate determined by the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 ( IPCA-15) this month, informed the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Other items in the ranking of major reliefs on the IPCA-15 for the month were bottled gas (a drop of 2.99% and an impact of -0.04 pp), ethanol (-4.89% and -0.03 pp), new automobile (-0.84% ​​and -0.03 pp), soybean oil (-8.95% and -0.02 pp) and diesel oil (-8.29% and -0.02 pp).

In the opposite direction, airline tickets were the item with the greatest positive impact, contributing 0.06 percentage points to June inflation, alongside the water and sewage rate (increase of 3.64% and also an impact of 0.06 pp) and residential electricity (increase of 1.45% and contribution of 0.06 pp).

The list of major contributions also contains the items registration and license (increase of 1.63% and impact of 0.04 percentage points), condominium (1.64% and 0.04 pp), games of chance (6.19% and 0.03 pp) and residential rent (0.68% and 0.03 pp).
























