His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, today, after the Maghrib prayer, performed the absentee prayer for the deceased, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, and Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi performed the prayers next to His Highness at the Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Mosque. Head of the Ruler’s Court, Hamad Abdullah bin Ghalita Al Ghafli, Head of the Ruler’s Office in Ajman, along with a number of sheikhs, notables of the country, dignitaries, officials, citizens and members of the resident Arab and Islamic communities. Nahyan, the president of the country.

The ruler of Ajman, the sheikhs and the worshipers prayed to the Almighty God to bless the deceased with the vastness of his mercy and to dwell in his vast gardens with the prophets, the truthful ones, the martyrs, and the good of those are companions.



