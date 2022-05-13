Khalifa.. a man of virtue and giving

With faithful hearts, the nation received the mourning of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the man of generosity and humanity, may God have mercy on him. He is the second president of the United Arab Emirates and the sixteenth ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the largest of the seven emirates constituting the federation and the political capital of the state.

The Federal Supreme Council elected him as President of the United Arab Emirates on November 3, 2004, following the death of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, who founded the state in 1971 with loyal leaders. Sheikh Khalifa is the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and he was his heir. He assumed the first official position as the representative of the ruler of Abu Dhabi in the Eastern Region, and the head of the courts there, on September 18, 1966, when he was only 19 years old.

On February 1, 1969, he was appointed Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and immediately after that he assumed the presidency of the Defense Department in the emirate, and on July 1, 1971, Sheikh Khalifa assumed the presidency of the first Council of Ministers of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to receiving the defense and financial portfolios. After the establishment of the United Arab Emirates in December 1971 and the formation of the federal government in the same month of 1973, the position of Deputy Prime Minister was assigned to him in addition to his local responsibilities.

On February 20, 1974, Sheikh Khalifa became the first chairman of the Executive Council, and then assumed the presidency of the Supreme Petroleum Council. In 1976, Sheikh Khalifa established the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which oversees the management of financial investments in the emirate, and became its head. Future generations as one of the great achievements of the late Sheikh Khalifa, in addition to his achievements and the journey of fifty years of giving in consolidation and continuity of the path of his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul in his great developmental role, whether in the field of infrastructure or in the field of projects Empowerment and other national achievements, including the Department of Social Services and Commercial Buildings, which was established in 1981 and was known as the “Sheikh Khalifa Committee,” which contributed to providing generous funds to citizens, without interest, to build commercial buildings that would generate periodic financial returns for their owners, which contributed to raising the economic and social level for many. Of the people of the state. In the social and humanitarian field, in 2007 he established the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, which covers treatment and study expenses, and provides shelter and food for thousands of needy and destitute in several regions around the world. He also paid special attention to preserving the environment, and showed great concern for its cleanliness.

The virtues of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and his many humanitarian works deserve to be written in the ink of pride in the pages of history, as history wrote in the ink of truth the biography of his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, who is considered a school in politics and wisdom. Giving, building and achieving. What comforts the soul and gratifies the heart is that this school from which Sheikh Khalifa was educated is still graduating from its children well-known examples of politics, cunning and giving.

May God have mercy on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who served his country and nation and fulfilled the trust with sincerity and sincerity until he met his Lord. May God protect his brothers and grant them success in serving this dear country to us all.

* Saudi writer