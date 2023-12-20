His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, sent a cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, on the occasion of his assuming the reins of power as Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

In the telegram, His Highness expressed his wishes to His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, for continued success in continuing the blessed journey of the late Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and to the brotherly Kuwaiti people for continued progress, prosperity and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent two similar congratulatory cables to His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.