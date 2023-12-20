Nicole Kidman faces a 2024 full of projects, with series and movie premieres. One of the first to see the light, on January 26, will be expatriates, a six-part series that follows the lives of several American women living in Hong Kong. The series is an audiovisual adaptation of the 2016 novel The Expatriates, written by Harvard-educated Hong Kong author Janice YK Lee and in which Kidman plays Margaret, one of the three protagonists. To attend the Australian premiere of the series, which took place at the Palace Verona in Sydney, the actress opted for a strapless nude dress that shaped her figure, a model from the firm's fall-winter 2023 haute couture collection. Italian Fendi.

Nicole Kidman attended the premiere of 'Expats' with her husband, singer Keith Urban. Don Arnold (WireImage)

Kidman, 56, posed with her husband, singer Keith Urban, also 56, in front of the cameras in this dress with a side draping reminiscent of classical sculptures. For the styling she once again trusted Jason Bolden, creative director and co-founder of JSN Studio, who also dressed her for the press conference prior to the presentation, in which the performer wore models from Balmain and Versace. With the Fendi Kidman dress she showed off her toned arms, which she had already shown off in 2022 when she starred on the cover of the magazine Perfect, in a photo shoot that paid tribute to the world of weightlifting.

Yes in Big Little Lies Kidman was linked to the other protagonists by a shared secret, in her new series, expatriates, she plays a character united with two other women by an unresolved tragedy. According to the book's synopsis, her role is that of “a once happily married mother of three who questions her maternal identity in the wake of a devastating loss.”

Nicole Kidman opted for a 'nude' dress. Don Arnold (WireImage)

The other two protagonists of Expatriates are Mercy, “a young Korean-American recent Columbia graduate who is adrift, devastated by a terrible incident in her recent past,” a role played by the 21-year-old actress. Ji-young Yoo, and Hilary, played by Sarayu Blue, “a wealthy housewife who is tormented by her struggle to have a child, something she believes could save her marriage, which is in crisis.” Chinese filmmaker Lulu Wang, known for Posthumous either The Farewell, has been in charge of carrying out this project.