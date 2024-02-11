His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, performed the funeral prayer after the afternoon prayer today, at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in the Al Jurf area in Ajman, over the body of the martyr of the nation and duty, Khalifa Al Balushi, who He and his colleagues rose to the rank of martyr while performing their work duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces.

The funeral prayer was performed, alongside their Highnesses, by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department, and a number of sheikhs, senior officials, directors of local and federal departments, and citizens. And the members of the Arab Islamic communities residing in the country, where the body of the martyr was buried in the Al-Jarf cemetery.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman and His Highness the Crown Prince expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the martyr, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on the nation’s martyr and to dwell him in spacious gardens with the martyrs, the righteous and the righteous, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.