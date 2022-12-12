During the last few lessons, someone confessed to a murder on a voter card: the police are investigating

It happened in Villasanta, a town in the province of Monza. Someone confessed to a crime on one electoral cardduring the last general election.

A ballot paper which is now in the hands of scientific police. Investigators are trying to figure out if it’s just a joke in bad taste or if there might be some truth to it.

So far, no body has been found. I’m 10 people investigated and listen, they might have picked up that card. It would seem, according to what was reported by the newspaper The daythat the scientific police managed to identify aFingerprint.

The sentence written on the electoral card

Anyone that day entered the seatInstead of voting, he wrote on the ballot paper:

For law enforcement. I killed a man. He is buried in a construction site in the North area. Give him a Christian burial, please.

When the president of the polling station read that message on the electoral card, he immediately informed the Mayor. Luca Ornago has explained:

The president of the polling station where the card with the message was found telephoned the electoral office between 3 and 4 and was told to alert the police to hand over the card and to maintain the strictest confidentiality. We haven’t heard anything since.

The Mayor was indeed convinced that the case had been archiveduntil the news of the fingerprint.

The hope is that it’s all the work of a mythomaniac. I forgot about it and thought it was all filed already, but let them work.

The investigators have listened to all the people who voted in that polling station and are also looking for all the missing persons reports in the area. The aim is to find out if it really is a crime or if someone just wanted to create alarm for one bad joke. In both cases, the culprit will be found and punished for the deed.