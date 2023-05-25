His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, sent a cable of congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar cables of congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.