Revenant Hill is the next game from Night in the Woods co-creators Bethany Hockenberry and Scott Benson, and the first project from their new studio The Glory Society.

The game was revealed at last night’s PlayStation Showcase and features lead cat character Twigs, who bears a striking resemblance to Mae from the previous game.

However, this game is set in 1919 and features animals and humans together. Check out the trailer below.

Revenant Hill – Announce Trailer

The game seems to be focused on building a community, after Twigs takes up residence in a wet log (of all places).

TO PSBlog post on the game reads: “Grow crops to sell at the secret market or use for your own purposes. Put down roots. Run through the fields and the trees. Watch the seasons pass. Make friends who become neighbors who become family. Also make enemies. That’s unavoidable sometimes. Figure out what the ghosts want. Host increasingly ambitious parties for witches and demons and other things that don’t have proper names. Get tangled up in a world in the midst of violent change. Build a community by accident “Square dance with a possum. Eat mice.”

Ultimately, players will “work [their] way up the ladder towards [their] dream job of being a fully licensed family member”.



Twigs the cat.

Night in the Woods is loved by its fans, so expectations are high for this spiritual successor.

The Glory Society was founded by Hockenberry and Benson, alongside artist and musician Wren Farren. Revenant Hill will be published by Finji, who also published Tunic, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, I Was A Teenage Exocolonist, and Night in the Woods.

The other co-creator of Night in the Woods, Alec Holowka, died in 2019 following allegations of sexual abuse.