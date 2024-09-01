The Rose of Revenge: The Previews (Plot and Cast) of the Seventh Episode

Tonight, Sunday 1 September 2024, at 9:30 pm on Canale 5 the seventh episode of The Rose of Revenge will be aired, a Turkish TV series broadcast in prime time broadcast for the first time in Turkey in 2023. The soap tells the story of the desire for redemption of the young Gülcemal Şahin, played by Murat Ünalmış, already known to the Italian public for having played Demir Yaman in Terra Amara. Let’s see today’s previews together.

Plot and previews

Gulendam, Mert and Gulcemal are in the hospital for a routine ultrasound because of the woman’s pregnancy. The doctor, to help Gulendam, says that the images are not clear and postpones the visit to the following month. Gulendam will later find out that it was Vefa who asked the doctor to lie, to give the woman time to resolve the issue. Vefa then confesses to the woman that she knows about the termination of the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Deva tries to confront Zafer. She asks her to explain the kidnapping and accuses her of attempting to kill him. Zafer feels betrayed by those words and sends her away, telling her that the girl was deceived by Gulcemal. Meanwhile, Armagan devises a plan to get the answers he seeks. He asks Ipek to go to Zafer’s house and sneak into his mother’s bedroom to open the safe inside. In order not to arouse suspicion, Ipek will have to pretend to be on Zafer’s side.

Gulcemal remains angry with Deva, who confides in Armagan expressing her displeasure at the treatment received. Armagan reveals to her that he has instructed Ipek to search Zafer’s safe to reveal the woman’s secrets. Ipek manages to enter the bedroom and open the safe where he finds a mysterious letter addressed to Mustafa, Armagan’s father. He suspects that Gulcemal and Gulendam are his half-brothers on his father’s side and that Zafer has divided the family. Meanwhile, Mert discovers Armagan’s presence from Gulcemal and informs Zafer, who is at the same public auction that Gulcemal wants to participate in. During the meeting with the mayor, Zafer proposes to carry out the project at half of Gulcemal’s budget, obtaining the assignment. Gulcemal, therefore, decides to invite the woman to his house, along with one of the Italians, with Deva and Armagan.

The Rose of Revenge: The Cast

We have seen the plot of the seventh episode, but who is the cast of The Rose of Vengeance? Playing the role of Gulcemal Sahin it will in fact be the beautiful Murat Ünalmış, the Turkish actor who played Demir in Terra Amara. Deva is instead Melis Sezen, Deren in “Like Sisters”. Let’s see together the actors and the characters they play.

Murat Ünalmış – Gülcemal Şahin

Melis Sezen – Deva Nakkaşoğlu

Edip Tepeli – Mert Çakır

Nilay Erdönmez – Gülendam Şahin

Atilla Şendil – Halil İbrahim Nakkaşoğlu

Cahit Gök – Ali “Vefa” Türkoğlu

Nilüfer Açıkalın – “Firuze” Ana competition

Samet Kaan Kuyucu – Armağan Pehlivan

Meltem Akçöl – Ipek

Ipek Ayaz Kortunç – Canan

Sabahattin Yakut – Emrullah

Gökçem Çoban – Semra

Melike Küçük – Narin

Ayda Aksel – Zafer Pehlivan

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Rose of Revenge live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Canale 5 today, Sunday 1 September, in prime time at 9:30 pm. Also in streaming and on demand on Mediaset Infinity.