The Aragon MotoGP GP was the scene of a terrible accident between Pecco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez. A terrible pile-up with Bagnaia finding himself under the Ducati of the Gresini team

The Aragon GP of MotoGP was the scene of a terrible accident today between riders Pecco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez. The former is playing for the world championship against Jorge Martin, the latter seems to have seen the world champion’s Ducati at the last moment.

The race was almost over. There were just 5 laps to go when, suddenly, the Italian rider and the Gresini team rider entered a collision course. The terrible accident scared more than one fan, on the track and, above all, at home. An accident that is not at all painless in terms of world ranking. The second place achieved by Martin behind Marc Marquez allows Jorge to extend his lead over the world champion

In the tense final of the Spanish Grand Prix, Bagnaia found himself in full comeback frantic, tenth after tenth, sector after sector. The goal for the Ducati champion was to gain positions and quickly close in on Alex Marquez, at that moment virtually on the podium. Bagnaia was constantly reducing the gap lap after lap.

It would be a mistake of the Spaniard, who first took the wrong trajectory exiting a curve, offering Pecco the opportunity to overtake him, then did not close the throttle in time as the Italian arrived. Immediately after completing the overtaking, Bagnaia “closed” the trajectory and Marquez, following the natural line of all the riders. Marquez, slowed down after the mistake, hooked up with him.

The impact caused a dangerous fallwith Bagnaia ending up under the Ducati of the Gresini team, stuck in the footrest, sliding for several meters on the asphalt and then rolling in the gravel. It was almost a miracle that he didn’t break or dislocate something in those sudden movements with a bike weighing hundreds of kilos at that speed. Both riders expressed bitterness for the accident, made more than evident by the gestures already on the edge of the track.

Fortunately, the first exams they have ruled out fractures, but there are severe bruises on the arm. At the moment we await the outcome of the investigation into the accident between the Italian champion and Marquez, given that penalties could be triggered depending on the faults. Pecco now has to face a tougher world ranking, with Martin having risen to 23 points behind.