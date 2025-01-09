This morning the 11th edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race, which will start next Sunday, January 12 from Marina Lanzarote towards Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina in Grenada. The event covers 3,000 nautical miles and brings together crews from 18 countries, who will compete in a test of skill, endurance and ambition.

José Juan Calero, CEO of Calero Marinas, highlighted: «Eleven years ago, together with the Royal Ocean Racing Club, we created what would be the first regatta to cross the Atlantic. This year, The RORC celebrates its centenary, making it an especially significant year. In economic terms, this competition has contributed 44 million euros to the island throughout its eleven editions, with an average of 4 million per edition.”

Jeremy Wilton, CEO of the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC), stressed that this regatta is one of the club’s most notable competitions. «The aspirations of this regatta also include give international visibility to the island of Lanzarote and highlight its magnificent climatic conditions. The participation of children in different activities allows us to strengthen ties with the local population.” In addition, he mentioned the case of the Helsinki ship, which left from Finland and has traveled 5,000 nautical miles to be present: »They left at a temperature of -20 ºC and now enjoy a climate of 20 ºC«.

At the institutional level, Elisabeth Merino, Councilor for Tourism of the Arrecife City Council, expressed her gratitude for having chosen the Calero Marina facilities in Arrecife as the starting point for this prestigious event. For his part, Héctor Fernández, CEO of SPEL, stated: «From Lanzarote, by supporting this type of events, we seek to qualify the destination, and the RORC Transatlantic Race fits perfectly into this strategy. Lanzarote currently leads tourist spending in the Canary Islandsbut our objective goes further: we want to strengthen our relationships with collaborators who help us continue growing.” Finally, Juan Monzón, Minister of Sports, assured: »From the Cabildo we will always reach out to this type of public-private projects that value our island through sports. I wish good luck to all the participants.”









James Mitchell/RORC





Also at the presentation were sailors David Vera of Tquila and Joan Vila of Maxi Lucky. For Vera, who currently lives in Lanzarote, it is a luxury that this competition starts at home: “The Canary Islands have always been a privileged place for sailing and you rarely see these conditions and so well prepared with first-class infrastructure.” Vila, the first Spaniard to be part of the Copa América Hall of Fame, highlighted: «This competition serves as a bridge for the European fleet to move to the Caribbean and, on a sporting level, it is a very demanding challenge during the long journey, which is what we sailors like. The marinas here are really impressive, in few places you can be next to the hotel of the boat and be able to walk to the boat. Everything is easy and this is what is greatly appreciated.”

in the regatta 16 top-level vessels participate which will compete in various categories, including IRC One, IRC Two, Class40 and multihull classes, offering an exceptional nautical spectacle.

IRC One

The Swan 78 Victoria (FRA), commanded by Hubert Wargny and Christophe Fresson, starts as the main favorite, with a high-level team representing the Yacht Club de France. Next is Santosha (FRA), a Finot Open 50 with an outstanding record in transatlantic racing. Furthermore, the Carkeek 45 Ino Noir (GBR), a light and fast boat, promises to be competitive in fast sailing conditions. Finally, JV52 Haspa Hamburg (GER) stands out as the youngest team, with a crew made up mostly of people under 30 years of age. Time corrections will determine whether Victoria can overtake her rivals, needing a significant margin over her competitors.

IRC Two and Class 40

In this category, the two Class40s, Tquila (GBR) and Rock’n’Roll (GBR), are the main contenders. Tquila, with a more modern design, is emerging as the favorite to lead its class and challenge the record set in 2021 by Palanad 3. Also competing are notable boats such as the Swan 651 Spirit of Helsinki (FIN), with an advantage in upwind conditions, and the Lombard 46 Pata Negra (GBR), a veteran with experience in previous editions of the regatta. Another participant is JV44 Fujimo (POL), which will seek to take advantage of its light classification to achieve a good performance.

Multihulls

Multihulls come in a wide variety, from fast trimarans like the Finn (USA) and Dakota (FRA) to the lightweight Perros-Guirec (FRA). Rayon Vert (FRA), winner of previous editions, competes as a pair and could repeat its success if ideal conditions are met. The Finn, a custom design inspired by the MOD70, can reach high speeds and is emerging as one of the favorites in its class. For its part, the Dakota, despite being heavier, has the potential to complete the race in about 12 days with favorable winds. Finally, the Perros-Guirec, a classic 2,200 kg multihull, combines its low weight with ambitious aspirations, including participating in the Route du Rhum 2026.

Lanzarote, ideal destination for sailing

Once again, Lanzarote demonstrates why it is a international benchmark in sailing competitions. Its unique weather conditions make it an ideal place for regattas and training all year round. The island has already hosted other prestigious competitions such as the RC44 Cup Calero Marinas, world championships and Olympic qualifiers of different classes, establishing itself as a destination that never disappoints sea lovers.

Followers will be able to enjoy this regatta in real time thanks to satellite trackers that will show positions, courses and corrected times. More information and access to live tracking is available in the official event website.

The RORC Transatlantic Race has the support of Lanzarote Sport Destination, the Centers for Art, Culture and Tourism (CACT), Turismo Arrecife and the collaboration of the Real Club Náutico de Arrecife (RCNA).