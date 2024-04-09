Magical night of football at the Emirates Stadium in London, Arsenal and Bayern Munich They provided a great game that culminated in a vibrant 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, everything will be decided in Germany.

The teams arrived with different realities, the English as leaders of the Premier League and capturing a dynamic and attractive style of play. The Germans were in crisis, the title of the Bundesliga is practically lost and all his hopes were placed on the Champions League.

Arsenal started the whole match, moving the ball from one side to the other and thus got the first of the night. Bukayo Saka, About minute 12 of the first half, he received a ball from Ben Whitefaced a passive German defense and took a left-footed shot to the goalkeeper's far post Manuel Neuer to put the partial 1-0 in favor of the Gunners.

The goal opened the game and woke up a German machine that looked poorly oiled in attack. But mistakes, no matter how small, take their toll on a night of this caliber.

At 18 came the tie Bayern Munichwho took advantage of a bad start from Arsenal and with an open defense, the German Leon Goretzka he filtered a great pass to his compatriot Serge Gnabry, who shot first and scored a partial tie, in what was the inexorable law of the former.

The score gave confidence to the cast of Thomas Tuchel and they approached the game in a different way, leaving aside the bad image that they have left in their local league, the team of the Manager Mikel Arteta He began to be subdued and each attack brought a lot of danger, he remained cold after the goal.

After half an hour of play he received another hard blow, Gnabry was knocked down inside the area by the center back Saliba, the referee did not hesitate to point out the penalty spot, a golden opportunity for Bayern to take the lead on the scoreboard.

The duel was sitting David Raya vs. Harry Kane. The English scorer showed all his class, he fooled the goalkeeper and hit his shot, sending it to the left post, the Bavarians went up 1-2 with the striker's 39th goal this season.

There he could draw blood Bayern and kill the party, in a transition in which Healed he ran alone from the center of the field, but in which it took him forever to load his leg and he ran into a spectacular recovery of White.

He Arsenal had survived his worst minutes and began to get better in the second half, especially with the entry of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesús. The Belgian and Brazilian scored the second goal, after a brutal threat from Jesús and a definition from Trossard.

With the tie, the game could have gone either way. He Bayern it was 2-3 on a shot to the post eat and the Arsenal claimed a penalty Neuer at the last moment. There was no prize for anyone else and the move to the semi-finals will be decided next Wednesday in Germany. In the end, neither Arsenal was so superior, nor Bayern so inferior.

With EFE.