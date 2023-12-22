Cruises are often associated with luxury, fun and days of rest and relaxation away from routine and land. But now adventure and adrenaline lovers will be able to live a different experience in the first cruise ship to have its own water roller coaster.

In 2025 the Norwegian Aqua will set sail from Florida and will take passengers on a seven-day voyage through the Caribbean. It is planned to stop at a variety of destinations such as Puerto Plata, in the Dominican Republic; Tortola in the British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas in the United States Virgin Islands; and on the cruise company's private island in The Bahamas.

Although the plan sounds attractive, that is not what the company Norwegian Cruise Line highlights most about its new ship, since the intention is that this ship, which will belong to its Prima Class category, surprises everyone with the first hybrid water slide in the world .

Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line

According to what was announced by the company, The ship will have capacity for 3,751 passengers and will have various types of rooms and suites, including the Duplex Haven that will have three bedrooms; in addition to the luxury options that will consist of two floors, a living room, dining room, three bathrooms, a balcony and large windows. For travelers on a lower budget or traveling alone there will also be a series of studio cabins.

The aquatic roller coaster cruise that will be unique in the world

For the entertainment of passengers the boat will feature the Aqua Slidecoaster which will be made up of two slides and will extend across three of the ship's floors with a series of twists and turns, becoming the only roller coaster available on a cruise ship in the world.

Another option for adrenaline lovers will be The Drop, a ten-story free fall slide. They will also be able to enjoy a play space called Stadium where complementary activities will be offered.

The experience is designed for families, so it will have places like Splash Academy for children between three and twelve years old. While Entourage will be the dedicated space for teenagers.

The cruise will also have an infinity pool, a terrace in the main pool, an adults-only beach club, an outdoor walkway that will surround the entire ship and a glass bridge called Oceanwalk.

To enjoy the view, it will have several swimming pools and an outdoor lounge called La Terrazza from where you can enjoy the landscape.

Other attractions that the company has highlighted is a new digital sports complex on board, the Glow Court, which will have an interactive LED floor where passengers will be able to carry out a series of activities throughout the day, since at night it will be converted into a discotheque. of the place.

As already mentioned, the ship will not be available until 2025. However, Norwegian Cruise Line shared that tickets can be reserved starting this week. Prices vary depending on the route you want to take and the type of suite to hire, but, according to their website, they start at US$1,124 per person.