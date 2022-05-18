The men of Arrasate have begun to prepare this morning for the last League match. will measure them Majorca. The Balearic Islands, with the extrenador of Osasuna, Javier Aguirreat the head, arrive with the need to achieve a victory that allows them to keep the category. The rojillos want to close the campaign with a victory in front of their fans and keep the ninth place they occupy right now.

The Navarrese have exercised through activation, technique, possessions and football. Arrasate has the entire squad at his disposal, despite the fact that today Barbero has not been able to train with his teammates due to indisposition.

morning in the afternoon, starting at six, in El Sadar, The farewell ceremony for the captain of Osasuna, Oier Sanjurjo, will take place. Red fans who wish may attend the Navarrese’s farewell.