It looks like Activision will reveal the new battle royale later this year. Yes, we are referring to Call of Duty Warzone 2, but in the meantime, leaks begin to arrivewhich make the new title look very similar to an existing CoD.

YouTuber NeroCinema shared details via a his video available on the YouTube channel. Which looks very similar to what the insider saw Tom Henderson and it also seems to coincide with the sources of VGC.

According to what can be seen from the video, one of the biggest revamps of Call of Duty Warzone 2 concerns the loadouts, the packages that the players they can spawn and equip for better weapons during CoD games. Also, one of the most important details is the fact that it will be possible to buy your loadout and put it in a stronghold. The video explains that there will be some scattered around the map and you will have to infiltrate and do things: defuse a bomb, kill a bot and the like. Once this is done, you will have access to your loadout.

Also, it looks like Call of Duty Warzone 2 will have some features that you have already seen in Black Ops 4 Blackout. It includes armor and an inventory system that will allow you to put some things in your backpack, such as weapons and equipment. Last but not least, the video shows that there will be the shooting range againwhere you will be able to understand how much damage your weapon does, the recoil and other technical aspects, so that you can know what changes to apply.

As also noted by VGC, the new Warzone will arrive together with Modern Warfare 2 and includes a new map that could please both new players and those who know every single chapter of the shooter. Obviously it is always unconfirmed informationso to find out more, just wait for Activision.