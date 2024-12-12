The Rockets emerged victorious from a tough battle in Houston against the Warriors with a heart-stopping ending and will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the semifinals of the NBA Cup. Those from San Francisco led 84-90 with just over a minute to go. the end and the Houston franchise came closer with a triple by VanVleet and a spectacular basket by Alperen Sengün, making it 89-90. Immediately afterwards, referee Bill Kennedy pointed out a controversial foul by Kuminga on Jalen Green, who converted both free throws, giving his team the victory 91-90.

On the Texan team, the contributions of the Turkish Sengün (26 points, 11 rebounds and five assists) and Jabary Smith (15 points) stood out. Jalen Green was discreet with 12 points. On Steve Kerr’s side, the performances of Stephen Curry (19 points), Kuminga (20 points and seven rebounds) and Buddy Hield (15 points) were not worth it.

On the other hand, the Hawks regrouped and turned the score of 54-47 (108-100) at halftime in favor of the Knicks, who were also playing at home. The Atlanta team showed, as usual, a good choral version by an increasingly compact group, which will play the NBA Cup semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Trae Young was stellar with 22 points scored and 11 assists distributed. Likewise, he was well accompanied by De’Andre Hunter (24 points), as well as Jalen Johnson (21 points and 15 rebounds), Okongwu (12 points and 11 rebounds) and Clint Capela (11 points and 13 rebounds), who They reached the double-double.

The players who scored the most for the New York franchise were Karl-Anthony Towns (19 points and 19 rebounds), Josh Hart (21 points and eight rebounds) and Mikal Bridges (19 points).

