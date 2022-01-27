The Arab Health exhibition revealed a sterilization technology from oxidized water, which eliminates viruses and microbes within seconds, by up to 100%.

The “MicroSave” group, based in Dubai, presented experiments to sterilize surfaces and hands, in front of visitors to the exhibition, that showed the ability to eliminate various viruses in record time, stressing that the new technology was adopted to sterilize hospitals in the UAE, mosques, restaurants and educational facilities in Arab, European and American countries.

The exhibition presented the “MicroSave robot”, which roamed among the visitors to sterilize the pavilions, and protect visitors and exhibitors from the risk of infection with viruses.

The Director General of the MicroSave Group, Safa Al-Qaddoumi, said that the new sterilization technology has obtained an approval certificate from the US Food and Drug Administration, the European Conformity Mark, and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

She explained that the “MicroSave” sterilization technology is characterized by that most of its components are pure, oxidized water, with a rate of 99.9%, which is free of alcohol and chemicals, and has passed the tests of international drug bodies, and has proven its ability to eliminate microbes and viruses, and prevent infection with dangerous diseases completely, within a period of time. Standard seconds.

Qaddoumi stated that the sterilizer was approved by the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services to sterilize ambulances and paramedics, ensuring the protection of paramedics and patients from infection and dangerous diseases, noting that the sterilizer has no side effects, and is safe for patients and paramedics.

She indicated that (MicroSave) technology was used to sterilize 250 mosques in Makkah from viruses, by the “Hajj and Umrah Gift” Association, in partnership with the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance in Saudi Arabia.

She explained that the institution usually conducts tests before sterilization to monitor the number of microbes and viruses present on surfaces, and then conducts other tests after sterilization that show their elimination.

She stated that the MicroSave technology is environmentally friendly, as it does not contain toxic or harmful chemicals, does not cause any side effects or sensitivity to the skin or eyes, and has no smell, since most of its components are pure oxidized water, and is used globally to sterilize hospitals (operating rooms, Intensive care rooms), and effective sterilization of ambulances.



