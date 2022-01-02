Miley Cyrus became a star at age 13 by starring Hannah Montana of Disney, which made it one of the best artists of his generation.

“One thing that I am very proud of is that I started in this business before I had my period. I have performed at Carnegie Hall, at Madison Square Garden and gave Joan Jett’s speech on her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame… all having the rule, “said the vocalist in an interview with Forbes in December 2021.

YOU CAN SEE: Miley Cyrus had an incident with her dress during a New Year’s show

Although some critics define her more as a publicity seeker than a singer or songwriter, the producer Mark Ronson considers her a rare talent who is in the same league as other artists she has worked with, since Amy Winehouse until Lady Gaga.

As a result, he is said to have leveraged his raw talent, risk-taking ability, and public figure to keep fans, press, and industry executives happy. Her fans still have her image rocking naked in her video for the song “Wrecking ball” or performing in latex underwear at the 2013 Video Music Awards.

YOU CAN SEE: Pete Davidson on New Years concert with Miley Cyrus: “I’m not going to stop talking about it”

The scandal helped draw attention to his album Bangerz, which went triple platinum and earned Cyrus a Grammy nomination. After that, he launched Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. In collaboration with Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne, he posted this psychedelic album directly to SoundCloud for fans to listen to for free. Rather than keep betting on a winning formula, I wanted to change it.

One of the things that characterizes the singer is her honesty. On some occasions, she has talked about feeling exploited at times and does not shy away from talking about her struggles with anxiety, depression, alcohol or drug use. She also declared herself pansexual and confessed to being attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

YOU CAN SEE: Disney star Bridgit Mendler studies postgraduate degrees at prestigious Harvard and MIT

Miley’s business

Hannah Montana allowed her to earn $ 134 million when she turned 18, according to estimates by Forbes. But he didn’t pigeonhole her either, having since released eight studio albums ranging from psychedelic rock to country to hip-hop.

Cyrus now she is determined to control her artistic career more. In May, she reached an agreement for about 40 million dollars with NBCUniversal that returns her to television with three specials, as well as other projects and for the first time she intervenes in the content of Hopetown Entertainment, the production company that manages with her mother, Tish. Cyrus.

He is also part of the shareholders of a telehealth company, Hims & Hers, taking on creative tasks in the Hers skincare line. And to all this is added, in addition, a series of sponsorship agreements with brands such as Gucci, his role as business angel in new entertainment projects or the relaunch of his website, MileyWorld, with which he intends to improve the experience of his fans. .

With information from Forbes.