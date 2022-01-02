Pablo Casado, positive for COVID after close contact

The current president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, has confirmed its positive in COVID-19, after carrying out an antigen test, carried out after direct contact of the politician with a positive. So far, the Palencia is asymptomatic, and isolated, waiting to meet the quarantine period established by law.

Casado himself was the one who announced on his Twitter account, the positive result of the test, wanted to reassure all the people who were concerned about their health: “I have no symptoms and will follow the established procedure working in isolation this week. Take care of yourselves, “the politician has ‘posted’.

Quickly, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has conveyed his best wishes in a tweet from your official account: “My wishes for a speedy recovery, Pablo Casado”. Sánchez wanted to take advantage of the occasion to remind citizens of the importance of responsibility and the good work of each one to continue with the fight against COVID: “Let us continue to maintain prudence and prevention against COVID-19. Let’s protect ourselves to also take care of others “, he added later in his message.

At the same time, Podemos spokesman Pablo Echenique has mentioned Casado’s tweet, wishing that ‘it is nothing’ and that he recovers soon.

He is not the first politician

In the last days, Spain has experienced a massive rise in contagion chaos, a wave that has also reached the Congress of Deputies, even before knowing the positive of Pablo Casado. Last Monday, just before the end of 2021, the president of Congress, Meritxell Batet, announced that she had been infected and could not attend the plenary session on Tuesday, where the Budgets were approved. Batet was replaced by the first vice president of Congress, Alfonso Rodríguez Gómez de Celis.

If we already had precedents in Congress, in the leadership of the PP, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, tested positive for COVID for the second time last Thursday and will also remain confined according to the protocols established by Health.