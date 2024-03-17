Once again there was bad behavior from fans in Colombian soccer. This time it was at the stadium Palmaseca where a fan invaded the field of play during the game against Patriotas.

The game was going on normally. Patriotas won 1-0, and Cali He had just scored a goal that was annulled by Jaider Moreno after VAR intervention.

However, at that moment a Deportivo Cali fan entered the field, where It was quickly intercepted, but there was alarm among the players.

Field invasion and disturbances at the Palmaseca Stadium in the first half of the match on date 12 between Deportivo Cali 0-1 Patriotas, which is why it had to be suspended momentarily while the Police regained control.

However, in the eastern stand there were other excesses by some fans, which led to the central Bismark Santiago to suspend the match.

The teams and referees moved to the dressing rooms and the game was stopped before the end of the first half. After a few minutes of waiting, the game resumed.

Last Saturday in El Campín in Bogotá there were riots between fans of the Tolima and Santa Fe. Fans of the vinotinto team threw chairs towards those attending the north eastern stand. Previously, Santa Fe fans stole a flag from the visitor.

A Deportivo Cali fan entered the field. Photo:Juanito Rueda / EL TIEMPO Share

After a few minutes of waiting, the game resumed. Photo:Juanito Rueda / EL TIEMPO Share

