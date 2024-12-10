He Ribera health group continues its growth throughout Spain with his jump to Aragon. The firm has closed an agreement to incorporate the Aragonese hospital group Hernán Cortés (HC)made up of a hospital and three clinics, all of them located in the center of Zaragoza. Furthermore, the firm in which it has taken a majority stake promotes a new hospital which will mean significantly increasing its activity in the capital city.

As announced by the Valencian health group, the founding medical professionals of the HC groupwith more than 40 years of experience, they will continue both in the shareholding and in the management of the healthcare company that is now integrated into Ribera through this agreement.

The operation includes the HC Miraflores hospital has 45 roomseight operating rooms, 85 consultations, Intensive Care Unit, 24-hour emergency room and a professional and close team. In addition, the group has three medical centers in central neighborhoods of Zaragoza and open and accessible facilities dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of all types of pathologies, quickly and efficiently.

According to the local Zaragoza press, HC is also building a new hospital center at the entrance of Miralbueno in the Aragonese capital, for which it contemplates a period of more than a year and which will mean significantly increasing the capacity of its current center.

The CEO of the Ribera group, Elisa Tarazonahas highlighted “the strategic alliance with the founding doctors of HC for the entry of Ribera into Aragon” and has recalled the “firm commitment of the Ribera group to create a healthcare network of excellence in Spain, references in a responsible health model and with proximity medicine and of professional and technological quality“.

For his part, the CEO of the HC hospital group, Dr. Rafael Hernández Elía, has assured that “with this alliance, not only is the group’s present consolidated, at a time of uncertainties and changes in the healthcare model, but above all “Everything materializes the growth of healthcare capacity in our Community and the attraction of other complementary and very important investments for Zaragoza and Aragon as a whole, in the field of teaching and research.”

Continuous growth

Ribera had recently added a new hospital in Asturias. With this new acquisition, the group whose first partner is French Vivalto Santéis already present in seven autonomous communities and manages 14 hospitalsincluding Portugal and Central Europe, 60 polyclinics and 14 Primary Care centers in the Valencian Community, Madrid, Murcia, Galicia, Asturias and Extremadura.

At an international level, it manages the Cascais hospital in Portugal, a bariatric surgery hospital in Prague and has highly specialized centers in diagnostic imaging in Slovakia, among other projects. In addition, the group participates in the Central Clinical Laboratory of the Community of Madrid, has its own laboratory division (Ribera Lab), another health consulting division, a technology company (Futurs), a purchasing center (Ribera b2b) and a School University of Nursing and higher degrees of Professional Training (Cepovisa), as well as a Foundation for research and health promotion.