This is how the full statement from José María Garzón, businessman of Lances de Futuro, reads:

«Given the information published by different media regarding the falsification of the signature of Don Andrés Caballero (agent of the rejoneador Diego Ventura) in the winning escrow in the tender for the Santiago Fair 2025 of the Santander Bullring, we affirm and point out as follows:

First. That it is flatly false that Lances de Futuro has presented a forgery of the signature or signature of Don Andrés Caballero in any of the documents related to the commitment of a possible performance of the bullfighter at the Santander fair in 2025.

Second. That in the documentation that has been awarded the tender presented by Lances de Futuro, a document is included in which there is a signature by proxy (pp) of Don Andrés Caballero, after obtaining the consent of the aforementioned attorney by WhatsApp, acting in our power such messages.









Third. That, in no case, does Lances de Futuro attribute in the escrow that said signature corresponds to the signature of Don Andrés Caballero.

Room. That Don Andrés Caballero personally gave Don José María Garzón (Lances de Futuro) consent to the terms of the pre-contract relating to Diego Ventura’s performance at the Santiago 2025 Fair.

Fifth. That all the information published after the leaks about the falsity of Don Andrés Caballero’s signature is flatly false.

Sixth. That, as the Santander City Council has published on its official website, Lances de Futuro has been awarded the tender called by the Municipal Company Plaza de Toros de Santander, SA for the organization and management of the Santiago 2025 bullfighting fair.

Seventh. That Lances de Futuro and, at the head of it, José María Garzón, will continue to act in the future as they have always been doing, which has been acting with strict honesty and loyalty to their vocation and bullfighting hobby and offering the best management conditions. the bullrings and bullfights in which they participate.”