The country was already polarized and the revocation of the mandate intensified the confrontations between the members of the government of the Fourth Transformation, between morenos and conservatives, between “chairos and fifís”, and regardless of the result, it was carried out in order and with considerable citizen participation, despite the fact that only about 33 percent of the voting booths were installed, 57,000 instead of more than 152,000.

Here in Ahome, Mayor Gerardo Vargas arrived very early at the special booth located in Morelos, between Leyva and Zaragoza, accompanied by his wife, Ms. Mónica Torres de Vargas; several City Hall officials and a contingent of taxi drivers, who later dedicated themselves to transferring voters who required it to their respective voting booths for free. He had to wait more than half an hour due to the delay in setting up the polling place and called on the population to go and vote in this unprecedented exercise of democratic participation.

In Culiacán, Rubén Rocha Moya also attended the voting booth located in Las Quintas, accompanied by his three children, and took the opportunity to make two important announcements: the first, that he will soon send an initiative to the State Congress so that Sinaloa can also submit to the governor to the revocation of mandate. He said that the consultation here will be a complete success.

He also calmed the spirits of the aquaculturists by announcing that he had just consulted with President AMLO and that he assured him that shrimp will not be included in the Free Trade Agreement with Ecuador, because it represents unfair competition. Former Governor Quirino Ordaz also boasted of his vote.

In Mexico, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador went to vote together with his wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez, and expressed that the best political system is democracy, that the people rule; however, he annulled his vote by putting the phrase “Long live Emiliano Zapata”.

Before and during the vote, the specter of annulment hung over the revocation, since the president of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova, had threatened to ask the electoral court to annul it, for which he described violations of officials. Yesterday he said that the organization had been a success and launched himself against Morena and AMLO himself, saying that “it is completely false that they have not complied.”

There were accusations and counter-accusations: of difficulties in finding the polls, of voter dragging, and also that in the states and municipalities governed by PAN and PRI members, groceries were handed out, free excursions were organized, and credentials were secured for older adults so that they would not vote. History will judge.

Potpourri. As soon as they returned from London and Barcelona, ​​the members of the delegation from the Ahome City Council that went to inspect the garbage treatment plants, headed by Genaro García, yesterday gave an extensive explanation and said that they have clean technology, from the first world, that it can be replicated in Ahome and that since the contract has not yet been signed, there are options and everything depends on the financial feasibility of the commune.

