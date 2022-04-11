Home page politics

Of: Florian Naumann, Linus Prien

Traffic light minister Anne Spiegel is deep in a political scandal. Green internals are also making their way to the public – Chancellor Scholz, however, is “personally moved”.

Berlin – An unexpectedly emotional statement from Olaf Scholz’ cabinet made political Berlin sit up and take notice on Sunday evening: Federal Minister for Family Affairs and former Minister for the Environment of Rhineland-Palatinate Anne Spiegel described her long vacation trip shortly after the flood disaster on the Ahr as a “mistake” and the background explained. Her husband suffered a stroke in March 2019 and then had to “absolutely avoid” stress, she said in a shaky voice.

The family was also heavily burdened by the corona virus and Spiegel’s professional obligations and therefore needed vacation. But peace did not return on Monday – on the contrary.

Minister Anne Spiegel: Reports on spicy Green internals

The first reactions came immediately after the press conference via Twitter. The member of the Bundestag and chairman of the Junge Union, Tilman Kuban, wrote on the platform: If Spiegel had “just a touch of decency”, she would resign from her post.

Apparently there are similar opinions inside the Greens: like them picture on sunday reported that there was a meeting between the two party leaders of the Greens, Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour, the Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck, the Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and the two parliamentary group leaders Britta Haßelmann and Katharina Dröge. The six Green politicians are said to have voted unanimously for the resignation of the Federal Minister for Family Affairs. Anne Spiegel allegedly asked for another chance.

On Monday there was also new spicy information about another internal appointment of the Greens: According to information from the portal zeit.de Spiegel had concealed her vacation in a conversation with the Rhineland-Palatinate Greens on Thursday. The state leadership only got out of the report of the picture learn about the process. The topic was also whether the resignation of NRW Environment Minister Ursula Heinen-Esser (CDU) would change the situation. A few days after the flood disaster in July 2021, Heinen-Esser celebrated her husband’s birthday with other members of the government in Mallorca.

Greens under pressure because of Anne Spiegel: “Boundless” double standards?

NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) now reminded the Greens of exactly this incident: “SPD and Greens have risen morally very high here in North Rhine-Westphalia in the last week and judged Ursula Heinen-Esser,” he said in passing appointment in Wuppertal. “They now have to clarify whether these claims apply independently of the party book or were only due to the election campaign.” The state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia are due in May.

The state chairman of the CDU in Hamburg, Christoph Ploß, attested to the Greens’ “unlimited” double standards. The party is “loudly calling for others to resign” and will continue to keep Spiegel in office, he said. Ploß demanded: “Resign now”. CDU leader Friedrich Merz had already called for Spiegel’s dismissal before the performance on Sunday evening. Holidays and her own image were more important to the minister than the fate of the people on the Ahr, he judged.

Holiday scandal about traffic light minister Spiegel: CSU general counts the Greens

CSU General Secretary Stephan Mayer had also called for his resignation – and stuck to his assessment after Sunday. “I think, even if you saw Ms. Spiegel yesterday, I don’t think she’s doing herself any favors if she continues to insist on staying in office,” Mayer said on Deutschlandfunk on Monday. “The question is whether she can now exercise her office as Federal Minister for Family Affairs in the way that is necessary in view of the current challenges.”

Mayer said that in the end this was also a question that directly affected Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). It is about the question of whether he has a fully functional and strong cabinet in every situation. He has “personal understanding” for the “private situation” of the minister, said the CSU general secretary. He called it commendable that she acknowledged mistakes and apologized.

Traffic light struggles for Spiegel’s future – Scholz “personally moved” by the appearance

The governing party FDP also referred to Scholz – but much more open-ended. The designated Secretary General, Bijan Djir-Sarai, said on the RTL/ntv program “Frühstart” that he did not want to comment on this matter. “Others must now evaluate what possible conclusions should arise from this.” When asked whether Spiegel was up to the task, he said he could not evaluate that and referred to the Greens. “They will talk about these things, the Chancellor has to deal with this question – he will do it too – it’s not something I have to do.”

Scholz himself backed Spiegel on Monday. “As far as cooperation in the government is concerned, the Chancellor appreciates the minister and works closely and trustingly with her,” said Deputy Government Spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann on Monday in Berlin. Scholz “of course saw the short-term statement,” said Hofmann. In his opinion, it was “a very impressive performance in human terms”. The appearance had Scholz “personally moved and affected”. (lp/fn/AFP)