The revenge of the ex-VIPs is a controversial reality show where several celebrities and influencers reside in a beach house where they will enjoy the pleasures and luxuries of life; However, they will find great and unpleasant surprises, since they will be stalked by their ex-partners, who will ask them for explanations for their actions in the past. This reality is produced by the international chain MTV and has attracted the attention of many young people.

Live: The revenge of the exes LIVE Tuesday, December 14 The influencer told Ian that he was boring and Juanita was a good girl to be with. “I hope everyone has Karma,” Kim said. The members told the truths! The members of the house were not silent and through labels they rated each of the reality boys. Helian had to choose two members to spend the night The new member chose Kelly and Diana. “He is arriving well, he wants to experiment,” said Mariana. The house had a great party! All the reality guys had fun and were dressed up as devils and devils. Kelly connected with Helian. Mariana confessed that she was with Ian Faced with this, Ian said that that detail was passed on to him. For her part, Frida said: “It seems cowardly for her not to have said it.” Helian had a date with Frida “I liked Frida very much, I have high expectations,” Helian said after having a brief conversation with Frida. “I do urban music and I’m going on the romantic side,” the new member told the tiktoker. Mariana confessed that she feels uncomfortable with the admission of Helian The arrival of the new member left Mariana impressed. “I did not like this,” he said. Helian joined the reality guys. He is an Ecuadorian singer. “We realized that we are not compatible,” he said upon entering when he told about his relationship with Mariana. A new temptation comes to the house David, Frida and Mariana went to see who was the new mysterious member who joined the reality show. Kelly Medanie kissed Aylin “In this house we are used to it,” said Kelly, after the kiss that occurred with the Peruvian influencer. The reality began with a great discussion The group was seen arguing between men and women. Aylin Criss began to drink without measuring herself.

In this note you will be able to know more information about how to watch a new episode of the reality show La Venganza de los ex VIP, as well as the transmission channels, schedules and what has happened in the most recent episodes of the program.

What happened in the previous chapter?

A moving scene was lived between Ian and Juanita when they showed their feelings and regretted having failed. Ian was very sorry for hurting the Colombian. Meanwhile, Dafne learned that her classmates voted for her to leave the house.

Who are the members?

The members of The Revenge of the Ex-VIPs are the following:

Kim shantal , influencer

Esteban Martinez, model and athlete

Aylin Criss , peruvian tiktoker

Ian Garcia, Mexican coach, singer and model

Frida Urbina, mexican tiktoker

Juan Camilo Pulgarín, Colombian influencer

Daphne Montesinos, mexican coach

Robbie Mora, singer and personal trainer

Brandon Castañeda, Mexican singer and coach

Kelly Medanie, model.

What is Revenge of the Ex-VIPs about?

Ten single girls and boys move to an idyllic beach for a summer vacation in paradise, until their exes show up.

Revenge of the ex-VIPs: schedule

These are the times to tune in to The Revenge of the Ex-VIPs according to your location:

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Colombia: 11.00 pm

Peru: 10.00 pm

Revenge of the ex-VIPs: broadcast channel

Revenge of the former VIPs is transmitted in the following signals:

Movistar: 602 (Standard) / 768 for MTV Live

DirecTV: 264

Claro TV: 80 (SD) and 559 (HD).

