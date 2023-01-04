Gerard Piqué 2022 ended in the news and 2023 began in the same way. After the most difficult year of his life, in which he ended his relationship with Shakira and announced his retirement from professional football, the Catalan is in vogue because of his King’s League project, an ‘amateur’ football tournament starring by celebrities.

In these first days of 2023, the media impact of this event has been enormous. In fact, soccer men, like the Spanish Joan Capdevila or the mexican Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez’have confirmed that the commitment to combine players with ‘streamers’ or ‘tiktokers’ has tremendous scope.

Now, in the midst of this striking mix, in which Piqué has always moved very well, the ‘Relevo’ portal, the epicenter of the relationship between football and the networks, released some striking information: “Piqué wants to return to football…”.

‘Pique’s revenge’

Photo: EFE, Screenshot

At the time of his retirement from football, no one had Piqué’s decision in mind. Although a direct relationship was never established, several of his fans related his goodbye to the effects of the separation of Shakira, Well, in most of the stadiums he stepped on, Piqué was crazy.

Now, as reported by ‘Revelo’, the Catalan would seek to play for the Andorra club, from the Spanish second division. This, because said squad is part of the properties of his company Kosmos Holding.

Although the same portal points out that there are several setbacks, the options are on the table and it seems that the “new air” that Piqué has – established in a new relationship and with projects ahead – would drive him in this “renaissance”.

“This idea has been around Piqué’s head for a long time and he is the first to be aware of the difficulties. Will he be able to achieve them? Seeing him return is complicated… but not impossible”, concludes the aforementioned medium.

