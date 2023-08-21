The father of Olga Carmona, player of the Spanish soccer team and author of the goal with which Spain beat England 1-0 in the World Cup final, has diedas reported by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) through an official statement.

“The RFEF deeply regrets to communicate the death of Olga’s father

Carmona. The soccer player learned the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain. We love you Olga, you are the history of Spanish football,” said the entity chaired by Luis Rubiales.

And, through information from the Spanish press, more details of the difficult situation that Carmona is experiencing have been revealed.

The details of the tragedy of the Women’s World Cup

Olga Carmona, from Spain.

From his left-back position, Olga Carmona did not seem the most likely candidate to score the goal that would give Spain the Women’s World Cup title. But not only did he achieve that score, but a few days before he scored the goal that allowed Spain to beat Sweden (2-1) in the semifinal of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“Because of the game model in Spain, I add a lot to the attack. I always try to shoot and try to score. I am a winger turned winger and something of that stayed with me”, declared Carmona this Sunday, elated by the conquest of the title with a 1-0 victory against England. She had previously dedicated her goal to the deceased mother of her best friend.

Her performance in the final earned her the best player of the match award. But before, a day before, according to ‘El Español’, her father died.

As reported by ‘El País’, the father of the star of the title of Spain was already ill.

‘El Español’ says that the father died a day before the momentous game.

“Olga Carmona’s mother and siblings were flying to Australia when they learned of the death of their father, who had been ill for a year. They had traveled to be with her at a moment that was as special as it was delicate, although they didn’t know that at the time they took off,” reports ‘El Español’.

As the latter media publishes, the family would have decided not to tell her anything so as not to affect her emotionally.

⚫️ CONDOLENCES | The @RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The soccer player learned the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of profound… pic.twitter.com/BSe2XmUrVF – RFEF (@rfef) August 20, 2023

In the last two matches of the tournament, the Andalusian Real Madrid player not only scored decisive goals but also He wore the captain’s armband which reveals the confidence that coach Jorge Vilda has in the barely 23-year-old player.

He was not a starter in the seven games that Spain played in the World Cup, but when he was on the field he stood out for his speed and his offensive vocation. Like many other soccer players, Olga began practicing the sport with boys’ teams, before accessing the minor divisions of Sevilla Fútbol Club. With the Sevillian team she made her debut in the second division and was promoted to the first division. Today she is world champion.

*With EFE and AFP