The same Russian GRU military intelligence officers from Unit 29155 who poisoned Sergey Skripal are paralyzing American diplomats and agents around the world with a secret weapon that uses microwaves and ultrasound and causes what is now known as of Havana”, consisting of serious brain and ear damage that cause severe headaches, loss of balance, in some cases even deafness in one ear (the name was given to the syndrome because a series of US agents and diplomats began to suffer from it in Cuba)

The Insider, Der Spiegel and 60 Minutes have discovered that the travels of some Russian spies of this GRU unit coincide with the chronology and geography of some diagnosed cases of “Havana syndrome” and two victims of two of the attacks (which occurred in Frankfurt and Tbilisi) have recognized employees of the unit 29155 before or immediately after the attack and identified them from photos.

Tonight we have important developments in our five-year investigation of mysterious brain injuries reported by US national security officials. https://t.co/tBl4RnG0yc — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 1, 2024

Published documents confirm that those same GRU men of 29155 were developing what they call “acoustic weapons”, i.e. in the technical sense weapons based on the use of energy and microwaves aimed at human beings.

The same GRU Scientific Academy – VMEDA – from which Mishkin (one of Skripal's two poisoners) graduated and where GRU doctor Sergey Chepur and member 29155 Kovalchuk work, studied the consequences of the “Havana syndrome”.

To date, there has been strong official US reluctance to talk about the many cases of this disease among American agents and diplomats – especially those with a background of successful operations involving Russia. The United States has long kept track of the disease, and some of the affected officials complain that they were left unprotected for a long time.

One explanation could be, according to one of the authors of this investigation (Roman Dobrokhtov – the others are Christo Grozev and Michael Weiss), that the revelations could have a very large impact, because obviously physically attacking US diplomats and agents is equivalent to an act of war , and can be considered casus belli. And of course there is enormous caution in Washington. If you were to acknowledge that you were physically attacked by Russian intelligence officers, the consequences could be unpredictable.