To the Mexican singer Danna Paola, who artistically now calls herself Danna, They called her 'arrogant' after seeing her in a vulnerable moment of its presentation in the Pal' Norte Music Festivalheld this weekend.

Many people did not find it sincere when Danna Paola He burst into tears during his concert at the Pal' Norte Festival and that's why someone called him 'arrogant.' The video in which the famous woman cries goes viral on social networks.

In several news portals it is reported that Danna Paola told the public that some time ago she felt sad and She suffered from not being comfortable with herself and her work, but after 24 years he still loves what he does on stage.

Danna at her Festival Pal' Norte participation, this weekend. Instagram photo

Right now, Dana started crying in front of everyone, But despite the tears that seem sincere, there were those who did not agree with her statements and that is why she called her 'arrogant'.

“Danna Paola… is a great singer, but she is a little arrogant,” reads a comment on the publication, others point out that she is a sentimental woman and as evidenced by the romantic songs she composes and sings.

Danna Paola is originally from Mexico City, she is 28 years old and her artistic career began in her childhood.because when she was between 5 and 7 years old she starred on Televisa in the children's soap operas 'María Belén' and 'Rayito de luz'.

In his musical aspect, Danna Paola has released several albums, among them 'Océano', 'Sie7te' and she has also been nominated for a Latin Grammy for her sixth studio album 'KO', in 2021.

