Home page world

divide

Britain’s Prince Andrew has been implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein abuse scandal. (Archive image) © Chris Jackson/PA Wire/dpa

Prince Andrew’s lawyers list 11 reasons why Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit should be dismissed. It is about the allegation of multiple sexual abuse of the then minors.

New York – Britain’s Prince Andrew wants to face a jury trial in the legal dispute over allegations of sexual abuse. This emerges from a document submitted by his lawyers in court in New York.

This is Andrew’s formal response to the lawsuit brought by the American Virginia Giuffre, which US legal expert Neama Rahmani said was to be expected. An out-of-court settlement is not ruled out.

Giuffre accuses Queen Elizabeth II’s son of repeatedly abusing her as a minor around 20 years ago. She is said to have been brokered to Andrew by the US multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who has since died. Andrew has vigorously denied the allegations.

The document, filed in federal court in Manhattan, lists 11 reasons why the lawsuit should be dismissed.

Queen distanced herself from Andrew

The 61-year-old had recently failed in his attempt to stop the civil lawsuit with an application. The Queen had stripped her second eldest son of all military ranks and patronage after demands from the military, clearly distancing herself from him. He also has to do without the salutation “Royal Highness”. Buckingham Palace announced in mid-January that Andrew would defend himself in the US process as a private citizen and would no longer take on any public royal duties.

more on the subject Prince Andrew’s abuse trial is approaching Prince Andrew is tried: abuse lawsuit admitted Queen takes action: Prince Andrew released from royal duties

If there is a civil trial, it could take place this year. There are no official criminal investigations against Andrew. But the damage to his reputation – and that of the royal family – is already considerable. At the end of 2019, Andrew resigned from his public duties for the Royals. Organizations that he had served as a patron distanced themselves from him in rows.

He had previously tried to justify himself in a BBC interview – but the shot backfired. His explanations sounded implausible and only made the situation worse. dpa