[Rassegna stampa] – The crown of champion has lost it, at least momentarily, in Abu Dhabi. Lewis Hamilton however, at the moment he remains the undisputed King of Formula 1. He is so in numbers, in races and titles won, and perhaps even more so in the media. His almost 27 million followers on Instagram are just under 10 million more than those who – on the same social network – can count the same F1. “Bigger than sport”, “greater than sport”, is said in the United States, the favorite country of the English champion and also chosen as the ‘theater’ of his return to communication after almost two months of silence after the Yas Marina race. There Max Verstappen had snatched the world title from him, in very controversial circumstances. Now Hamilton has wanted to take center stage.

Inevitably, the social post with which # 44 confirmed its presence on the track for the 2022 season – which, moreover, the person concerned had never explicitly questioned – was at the center of the circus world debate in the last hours. A detail that confirms that, whether won or not, the Mercedes star is still the main engine that drives the F1 carousel. His message also found ample space in Italian newspapers and in particular on Corriere della Serain an article signed by Giorgio Terruzzi.

“[…] Lewis Hamilton has resumed communication. Better, to tweet according to the prevailing method and fashion. […]. Back to run, […]; returned to take revenge on Max Verstappen […]. Those who know him and are familiar with the strategic and financial mechanisms of F1 have never feared, they have foreseen every move. […] to make its presence weigh, from that phenomenon of communication that it is, it has vanished. […] An unprecedented blackout, far too protracted to suggest that he really had decided to stop racing. […] The image chosen for the reappearance: eloquent. Alone but ready. […]. A grin like a promise.[…]. View from above. From the point where the king controls his dominion “.