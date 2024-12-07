There is no small enemy. It is an important lesson that we must take into account. Even in those things in our daily lives. Miguel Bose He learned his lesson with a tooth, a tiny tooth that changed his life radically by triggering an entire infectious process that reached the intestines and, as a result of an autoimmune disease, stole his most precious asset: his voice. What until then seemed to be chronic sinusitis was nothing more than the result of a poorly performed implant. After the diagnosis, eight years of speech therapists, speech therapists and a forced break in the world of music. In recent years, we have seen the singer as a judge in ‘talent shows’, in his new role as an anti-system debater, with controversial opinions that have placed the focus of attention on his mental health, and starring in an increasingly worse relationship with his ex. , Nacho Palausomething that apparently is affecting their children. In the midst of this storm, the announcement of his return to the stage has caught everyone by surprise.

Miguel Bosé lives in Mexico, where his Importante Tour will begin in February of next year. It won’t be until June when I visit Spain. Accompanied by a band under the musical direction of Mikel Irazokithe repertoire will feature classic songs in a ‘spectacular, innovative and vibrant’ show, as stated in the artist’s statement. But there are many doubts regarding this return: Is Miguel Bosé really recovered? Will his voice be able to endure a year-long international tour? What led you to take on such a challenge? And the answer to the latter seems obvious: his economy is not going through a good time and the singer needs to generate income.

It is enough to remember that Miguel entered the Treasury’s list of defaulters from which he was able to get out in 2019 after paying off part of the debt of 1.8 million, but subsequently he had to face different financial operations to survive: he mortgaged the Somosaguas villa, which finally sold for six million euros to Courtoisthe Real Madrid goalkeeper, and got rid of two works of Andy Warhol valued at half a million. According to some sources, he still has a debt with the treasury of 400,000 euros, among other things due to the various fines he accumulates for trying to deduct expenses that did not correspond. In Spain he tried his luck in different businesses, from wine and Iberian ham, with which he failed, to renting plots of land in Extremadura, with an estate of 850,000 euros in land.

Assault with ten hooded men

Miguel Bosé maintains his residence in Mexico. He lives in a luxury development, Rancho San Francisco, which despite having strong security measures, did not prevent an assault by ten hooded men when he was at home with his two children. It was the scare of his life. Expenses are important, since the facility has a private equestrian club, gyms, a church or a forest. Furthermore, their children Diego and Thaddeus They study in an exclusive school that costs six thousand euros per school year.









After a relationship of almost 20 years and four children, Miguel Bosé and Nacho Palau have experienced a breakup with ups and downs. That romance was lived in secret: no one, except the couple’s closest circle, knew anything. Now, you all know the dirty laundry, which has come to light in the court battle for the custody of the children and because Nacho made the decision to become a public figure, even participating in ‘reality shows’. Palau’s illness seemed to unite them again, but this year the conflicts caused by their differences when conceiving the upbringing of the little ones have returned. The vacation in Mallorca with Bosé when Nacho had custody opened a new front: Palau’s mother died without saying goodbye to her grandchildren.

emotional blow

The death of his mother, Lucia Bosein March 2020 was an emotional blow that possibly explains the strange process that was triggered in the artist when that loss coincided with the start of the pandemic. His controversial denialist opinions against vaccines and his defense of alternative treatments based on pseudoscientific theories for the treatment of diseases such as cancer or ALS have given way to conspiracy opinions of all kinds, even questioning the origin of DANA. , which he assures is due to a maneuver by governments and not to climate change.

The figure of the asexual boy who debuted in front of José María Íñigo in 1997 singing ‘Linda’ on TVE. Bosé, idol of fifteen-year-olds with songs like ‘Morir de amor’, has been a chameleon who has known how to adapt to fashions and trends, always betting on an image of modernity that, now marked by his transformation into a guru of hoaxes and misinformation, It baffles his followers and they have turned him into a meme for his detractors. When his tour begins, we will finally check if his voice has returned and if the artist’s talent defeats the black legend of the communicator of the apocalypse.